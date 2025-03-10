Previous
as and like by anniesue
as and like

this would have been a simile exercise from one of the writing classes I attended.

I diligently did my homework, but it was always a bit of an effort trying to "write myself in".

Class often used to say that my poem, or whatever, actually started quite a but later than the beginning I had chosen.

This is the discarded bit: I always used to append it so they could see my processes.
