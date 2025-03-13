Previous
air ambulance to the rescue by anniesue
178 / 365

air ambulance to the rescue

in more ways than one!

forgot a snake - so was grateful to happen on this

I thought it was Aesculapius - but it might be Asclepius

there is also a confusion with the caduceus - which I thought was pronounced cad-you-sees (because I hadn't ever read the word properly!)
Casablanca ace
It is the Rod of Asclepius, symbol of healing. Nice to see it there.
March 13th, 2025  
