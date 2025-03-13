Sign up
Previous
178 / 365
air ambulance to the rescue
in more ways than one!
forgot a snake - so was grateful to happen on this
I thought it was Aesculapius - but it might be Asclepius
there is also a confusion with the caduceus - which I thought was pronounced cad-you-sees (because I hadn't ever read the word properly!)
13th March 2025
13th Mar 25
1
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
6987
photos
65
followers
30
following
48% complete
171
172
173
174
175
176
177
178
1143
177
977
1366
978
178
1144
618
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Year of the Snake 2025-2026
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
13th March 2025 11:13am
Tags
snake
,
helicopter
,
keswick
,
yofts
,
aesculapius
Casablanca
ace
It is the Rod of Asclepius, symbol of healing. Nice to see it there.
March 13th, 2025
