Previous
180 / 365
Glasgow and South-Western Railway
caduceus, distaff (with a linen hank possibly)' trident
This is at Tullie [House] in Carlisle.
I found this myself, but then I asked at the front desk, and there is certainly one and possibly 2 snakes in the natural history section for when I go next time
15th March 2025
15th Mar 25
0
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
6996
photos
65
followers
30
following
49% complete
Views
2
Album
Year of the Snake 2025-2026
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
15th March 2025 1:18pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
snake
,
snakes
,
yofts
