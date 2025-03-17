Previous
Snake 1 : 0 St Patrick by anniesue
Snake 1 : 0 St Patrick

I may be wrong (it has been known!) - but I don't think there was a single depiction of St Patrick in the church - not a statue, not stained glass, not a photograph - nothing! Seems a bit rude.
17th March 2025 17th Mar 25

Annie-Sue

