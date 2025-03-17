Sign up
192 / 365
Snake 1 : 0 St Patrick
I may be wrong (it has been known!) - but I don't think there was a single depiction of St Patrick in the church - not a statue, not stained glass, not a photograph - nothing! Seems a bit rude.
17th March 2025
17th Mar 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7015
photos
65
followers
30
following
52% complete
185
186
187
188
189
190
191
192
1147
1369
191
538
1148
980
1370
192
Views
2
Album
Year of the Snake 2025-2026
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
17th March 2025 1:27pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
green
,
snake
,
rubber
,
yofts
,
st patrick's day
