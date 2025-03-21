Previous
"I'm not taking a snake to Senhouse ... by anniesue
"I'm not taking a snake to Senhouse ...

... there's sure to be one there."

And indeed there was!

Did I remember - or was it on their advertising materials and I saw it subliminally?

Anyway, if it was memore, I don't know how long I remembered it for. Have not been there for decades.

Learned it had opened in 1990 - which seems quite recent - but of course is not!

I might have gone when it was quite new.

Not getting all my posts on today - went accidentally to Harrington - and have been researching its harbour ever since.
