Previous
211 / 365
I'd got a snake in a book to take
but thought "No! I've got the snakeshead fritillaries" - which I have - but they're not very good :-(
Besides which! I thought I'd taken another one when I'd moved that stick. Not.
26th March 2025
26th Mar 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
7059
photos
65
followers
31
following
Views
2
Album
Year of the Snake 2025-2026
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
26th March 2025 12:01pm
Tags
snake
,
fritillaries
,
snakeshead fritillary
,
yofts
