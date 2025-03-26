Previous
I'd got a snake in a book to take by anniesue
I'd got a snake in a book to take

but thought "No! I've got the snakeshead fritillaries" - which I have - but they're not very good :-(

Besides which! I thought I'd taken another one when I'd moved that stick. Not.
26th March 2025 26th Mar 25

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
57% complete

