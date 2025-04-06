Previous
close-enough by anniesue
221 / 365

close-enough

this was at Upfront where we saw the print exhibition.

Later we saw some snakes in the Wool Clip at Caldbeck - but there were "no photo" signs
6th April 2025 6th Apr 25

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
From Cumbria
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I like that wibbly wobbly perpetual motion snakey thing
April 6th, 2025  
