221 / 365
close-enough
this was at Upfront where we saw the print exhibition.
Later we saw some snakes in the Wool Clip at Caldbeck - but there were "no photo" signs
6th April 2025
6th Apr 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7106
photos
65
followers
31
following
3
1
Year of the Snake 2025-2026
COOLPIX L840
6th April 2025 12:05pm
Public
snake
wood
moving
upfront
yofts
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
I like that wibbly wobbly perpetual motion snakey thing
April 6th, 2025
