223 / 365
have I featured this before?
could probably have looked at answering that question prior to posting
9th April 2025
9th Apr 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Photo Details
Album
Year of the Snake 2025-2026
Tags
glass
,
snake
,
arms
,
stained glass
,
moto
,
stained
,
latin
,
blackwell
,
armorial
Peter
ace
Nicely captured in lovely detail Annie-Sue:)
April 9th, 2025
