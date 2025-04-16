Sign up
Previous
230 / 365
snake in a goblet
very classical motif
16th April 2025
16th Apr 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
223
224
225
226
227
228
229
230
Views
2
Album
Year of the Snake 2025-2026
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
16th April 2025 5:10pm
ring
,
greece
,
wooden
,
snake
,
silver
,
wood
,
chalice
,
jerusalem
,
goblet
,
greek
,
yofts
,
i believe
