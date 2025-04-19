Sign up
231 / 365
"adder"
nature trail and Easter Egg Hunt at Windermere Jetty Museum.
The eggs are painted in the colours of birds' plumage and there's a tick sheet.
Also a new blue play-space (I wonder if I took a picture?)
19th April 2025
19th Apr 25
1
0
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Year of the Snake 2025-2026
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
19th April 2025 12:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snake
,
egg
,
yofts
,
like no adder i've ever seen!
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
That looks like fun! How helpful to include an adder!
April 19th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
