Previous
234 / 365
half-convincing
from Sunday.
I have got a snake for today - a screenshot of a news headline - because apparently someone saw a snake - and this is news!
So you get a stick instead ;-)
22nd April 2025
22nd Apr 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Tags
stick
,
snake
,
yofts
JackieR
ace
And that's a green hedgehog just above it?
April 22nd, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
I could blame the rain for making it mouldy - if we'd had any rain! ;-)
April 22nd, 2025
