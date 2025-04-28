Sign up
Previous
237 / 365
birthday snake
Mum would have been 99 today :-)
28th April 2025
28th Apr 25
0
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7217
photos
65
followers
30
following
64% complete
View this month »
230
231
232
233
234
235
236
237
Latest from all albums
682
633
1003
634
237
560
1400
683
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Year of the Snake 2025-2026
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
28th April 2025 1:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
candle
,
ring
,
cake
,
greece
,
mug
,
snake
,
silver
,
microwave
,
greek
,
yofts
,
top bit
