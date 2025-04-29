Sign up
238 / 365
Adam and Eve and the Serpent, Nova Scotia
with Nova Scotia meaning New Scotland - so it's hardly surprising that this gravestone is almost identical to one shown today in a talk I went to about North England/Southern Scotland seventeenth and eighteenth century gravestones
29th April 2025
29th Apr 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Tags
snake
,
gravestone
,
eve
,
adam
,
serpent
,
yofts
