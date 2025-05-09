Previous
historic and biblical queens by anniesue
historic and biblical queens

it was Cleopatra who had herself delivered to Caesar in a carpet - NOT.
It was Cleopatra who put an asp down her top to kill herself - NOT.
There is a snake called a carpet snake (python) TRUE.
Thus, I give you ... Sheba, basking.
Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
