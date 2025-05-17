Sign up
Previous
246 / 365
IFO
Identified Flying Object
ie Quetzalcoatl, the Aztec plumed snake god
17th May 2025
17th May 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Year of the Snake 2025-2026
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
17th May 2025 1:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snake
,
weaving
,
tapestry
,
yofts
narayani
ace
That’s a new one (to me)
May 18th, 2025
