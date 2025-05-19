Previous
first delight by anniesue
247 / 365

first delight

car going in for service tomorrow, so I clear and clean it

And look who I found :-)
19th May 2025 19th May 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
67% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joyce Ann 🐶 ace
I did that recently as well. Its amazing what things are uncovered.
May 19th, 2025  
Barb ace
Is this a case of cleaning really paying off? Lol
May 19th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@marylandgirl58 when I did a bit of clearing in the garage recently, I found a series of similar bags - things I'd taken out of the car - then a different one put in freshly because I needed it - and then That taken out - and so on!!!
May 19th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@bjywamer it's a bonus that anything is cleaned at all - this is double!
May 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact