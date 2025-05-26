Previous
It's a "Lizard Off"! by anniesue
252 / 365

It's a "Lizard Off"!

Who will win??

The competitor on the right with the super-power of purple rubber?
...
or
...
the competitor on the left with their super-power of diamonds*.

*That's "diamonds". ;-))

Watch this space!!*

*Well, no, don't really ;-p
26th May 2025 26th May 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
69% complete

Corinne C ace
They are both so pretty
May 26th, 2025  
