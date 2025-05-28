Sign up
Previous
254 / 365
precautions
I have had to set a watch snake - as nobody is having these chocolates but me!!
28th May 2025
28th May 25
1
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7338
photos
65
followers
31
following
69% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Year of the Snake 2025-2026
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
28th May 2025 1:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
chocolates
,
snake
,
rubber
,
yofts
JackieR
ace
Excellent idea
May 28th, 2025
