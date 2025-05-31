Previous
peculiar index by anniesue
257 / 365

peculiar index

You're stymied if you don't know a snake is a reptile.
The smooth snake isn't mentioned in the index, nor in the 'reptile' section, only in a part about habitats, later.
Grass snake isn't name-checked.
Adder gets two mentions as it has two monikers.
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Sometimes index lists are not put together the way I would..... if you know what I mean!
May 31st, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@casablanca I do!
May 31st, 2025  
