257 / 365
peculiar index
You're stymied if you don't know a snake is a reptile.
The smooth snake isn't mentioned in the index, nor in the 'reptile' section, only in a part about habitats, later.
Grass snake isn't name-checked.
Adder gets two mentions as it has two monikers.
31st May 2025
31st May 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
257
Tags
book
,
snake
,
index
,
british wildlife
,
yofts
,
just given it away
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Sometimes index lists are not put together the way I would..... if you know what I mean!
May 31st, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@casablanca
I do!
May 31st, 2025
