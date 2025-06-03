Previous
rug design by anniesue
260 / 365

rug design

had taken purple wrist-snake, but as I looked through the public sketch books at the rag rug exhibition at Tullie [House] in Carlisle, I found this design
3rd June 2025 3rd Jun 25

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
narayani ace
Cool design
June 5th, 2025  
