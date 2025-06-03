Sign up
260 / 365
rug design
had taken purple wrist-snake, but as I looked through the public sketch books at the rag rug exhibition at Tullie [House] in Carlisle, I found this design
3rd June 2025
3rd Jun 25
1
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
7371
photos
65
followers
29
following
Tags
snake
,
sketch
,
rag rug
,
proggy
,
yofts
narayani
ace
Cool design
June 5th, 2025
