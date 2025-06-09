I took a picture of what may have been a snakeskin watchstrap

but have rejected it in favour of this!!



Doing more looking through files to shred and throw.



This is part of a story about a young writer pitching his tv script to a producer.



Saul is a recurring character in a series of linked stories I wrote about a different America.



It was in a file of competition entries and magazine submissions I made trying to break myself in slowly to the idea of of letting people read my work. Which (I think we can all agree) is a good thing if you are a writer ;-)



Other things in the file include quite a professional leaflet I produced when I was critting other people's manuscripts. It seems that my idea was to worry writers about all sorts of things that they might not have thought about!



Also, there was the preparatory work I did when I tried to be a writing-class leader with our local adult leisure learning centre. I'm quite impressed with the content of the course materials. Fully worked on two weeks, outlined four more and had all ten considered and ready to round off nicely. PS the class didn't run after the first evening - not enough numbers.



Included in these were a spoof story littered with classic mistakes for class-members to spot, a spoof letter to a publisher - and a spoof letter from a vanity publisher pretending not to be one. They are quite funny!!