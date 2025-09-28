Sign up
284 / 365
good spotting place
I've seen a cow here before
28th September 2025
28th Sep 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
Year of the Snake 2025-2026
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
28th September 2025 11:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snake
,
gate
,
hall lane
,
yofts
Shirley
ace
Funny
September 28th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@whippy
;-)
September 28th, 2025
