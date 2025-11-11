Previous
today's snakes by anniesue
today's snakes

Sheba came to the war memorial with me and has gained a bit more wiggle, what with being in a damp pocket.
And then I found this in my clearing.
Annie-Sue

Peter ace
Interesting sketches well captured Annie-Sue:)
November 11th, 2025  
