Previous
302 / 365
Me and "Sticky" went for a walk
17th November 2025
17th Nov 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
6
Album
Year of the Snake 2025-2026
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
17th November 2025 12:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sign
,
snake
,
kentmere
,
yofts
JackieR
ace
That made I larf
November 17th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
my task here is complete!
November 17th, 2025
narayani
ace
Your task quota just doubled
November 17th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@narayani
;-)) have you seen your "just for you" shot?
Oh yes, you have :-)
November 17th, 2025
Babs
ace
The perfect spot for you and Sticky. ha ha
November 17th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@onewing
he doesn't get out much (because he's so intensely sticky!), but it's nice to find a place where his attributes are a bonus!
November 18th, 2025
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
Oh yes, you have :-)