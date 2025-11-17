Previous
Me and "Sticky" went for a walk by anniesue
302 / 365

Me and "Sticky" went for a walk

17th November 2025 17th Nov 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
82% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
That made I larf
November 17th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond my task here is complete!
November 17th, 2025  
narayani ace
Your task quota just doubled
November 17th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@narayani ;-)) have you seen your "just for you" shot?
Oh yes, you have :-)
November 17th, 2025  
Babs ace
The perfect spot for you and Sticky. ha ha
November 17th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@onewing he doesn't get out much (because he's so intensely sticky!), but it's nice to find a place where his attributes are a bonus!
November 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact