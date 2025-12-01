Previous
or would you rather be a snake? by anniesue
310 / 365

or would you rather be a snake?

it's snolaffing matter

Olaf - according to the interweb - is actually a fictional character

I must say, I would NEVER have guessed.

It's either him, or I mark up a real snake - but not indelibly!

Dilemnas!!

(Olaf came from a car park and had been run over - possibly many times.)

Now this is very funny - but I am sure I have featured Olaf before - but he does not appear in a search of "Olafs". Oh, guess what? I think I've worked it out. Perhaps I DIDN'T TAG HIM!!!
1st December 2025 1st Dec 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
84% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact