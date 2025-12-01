Sign up
Previous
310 / 365
or would you rather be a snake?
it's snolaffing matter
Olaf - according to the interweb - is actually a fictional character
I must say, I would NEVER have guessed.
It's either him, or I mark up a real snake - but not indelibly!
Dilemnas!!
(Olaf came from a car park and had been run over - possibly many times.)
Now this is very funny - but I am sure I have featured Olaf before - but he does not appear in a search of "Olafs". Oh, guess what? I think I've worked it out. Perhaps I DIDN'T TAG HIM!!!
1st December 2025
1st Dec 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
303
304
305
306
307
308
309
310
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Year of the Snake 2025-2026
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
1st December 2025 5:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snowman
,
olaf
,
yofts
