not wanted on voyage by anniesue
312 / 365

not wanted on voyage

(green rubber snake that is!)

He took second best to these rather fancy asps in a bowl of figs!

PS - 365 has a Santa hat :-)
2nd December 2025 2nd Dec 25

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Desi
Yeah I noticed the santa hat. Why wasn't slithery snake welcome with the asps?
December 2nd, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@seacreature I don't like to mess with someone else's fancy decorations - I can see me knocking them over!!!
December 2nd, 2025  
