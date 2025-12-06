Previous
Bahlsen to the rescue by anniesue
314 / 365

Bahlsen to the rescue

I was going to go to Kendal Museum today.
The natural history dioramas are back from Brockhole, so there ought to be a snake there - plus there is the world stuffed animals display, which may offer one.
Anyway, I couldn't park.
6th December 2025 6th Dec 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
86% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact