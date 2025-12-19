Sign up
324 / 365
you can't see, obviously [you can now - the next photo was much better!]
anyway, I thought I hadn't got a snake today
but then, going through, I found I'd taken this for the "snake" in the bees' mouths.
I cannot find anything on the internet suggesting what this might mean
19th December 2025
19th Dec 25
Annie-Sue
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Year of the Snake 2025-2026
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
19th December 2025 12:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clasp
,
snake
,
bees
,
cloak
,
levens
,
yofts
