Previous
you can't see, obviously [you can now - the next photo was much better!] by anniesue
324 / 365

you can't see, obviously [you can now - the next photo was much better!]

anyway, I thought I hadn't got a snake today

but then, going through, I found I'd taken this for the "snake" in the bees' mouths.

I cannot find anything on the internet suggesting what this might mean
19th December 2025 19th Dec 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
88% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact