Previous
Lloyd and ??? by anniesue
341 / 365

Lloyd and ???

Three potters on GPTd have decorated their puzzle jugs with SNAKESSSSSS !!!!
18th January 2026 18th Jan 26

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
93% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
I'm going to watch tomorrow - He's watching the grand final if marbles with sticks on green table
January 18th, 2026  
Annie-Sue ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond I think I saw that once before!

I went on from Pottery to the palaces of Ludwig II of Bavaria.

One of the marble-players could probably pay off Ludwig's debts with his winnings!
January 18th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact