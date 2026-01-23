Previous
Went to the cinema today by anniesue
346 / 365

Went to the cinema today

Don't know which folder to put this in - there were snakes either in the ads, the trailers - or the early parts of the film - take my word for it!!
No photos - I had turned my phone off by then.

This is "my" pic taken at my direction by my friend on her phone - but she wouldn't have taken it unless I told her to And Therefore ,,, it's mine!!!
(I did not study copyright law at college ;-)
23rd January 2026 23rd Jan 26

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
94% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
What was the film?
January 23rd, 2026  
Annie-Sue ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond see my other post! Prizes available!!
January 23rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact