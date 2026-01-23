Sign up
Previous
346 / 365
Went to the cinema today
Don't know which folder to put this in - there were snakes either in the ads, the trailers - or the early parts of the film - take my word for it!!
No photos - I had turned my phone off by then.
This is "my" pic taken at my direction by my friend on her phone - but she wouldn't have taken it unless I told her to And Therefore ,,, it's mine!!!
(I did not study copyright law at college ;-)
23rd January 2026
23rd Jan 26
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
8224
photos
67
followers
24
following
94% complete
339
340
341
342
343
344
345
346
1594
244
339
776
1180
752
1181
346
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
Year of the Snake 2025-2026
Tags
cinema
,
seats
,
yofts
JackieR
ace
What was the film?
January 23rd, 2026
Annie-Sue
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
see my other post! Prizes available!!
January 23rd, 2026
