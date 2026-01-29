Sign up
Previous
Photo 372
Sorry, Sheba. Stevie Snake's sharing the spotlight!
Took Sheba out.
Was in Lidl, making my way to the plain biscuits shelves, when this packet caught my eye - so I had to have it of course.
They are dire.
But ... familiar???
So I had the thought that I might have had them before! But no, I couldn't have had, because otherwise, Stevie Snake would be in my box of props - and she isn't.
But guess what is signally missing from the artwork ...
There is however, a frog - I'm not claiming it as amphibian/reptile step-sibling - just pointing out that somewhere within the confectionery nonsense, there is real chocolate!
In a couple of weeks, I can disappoint myself with "Henry" Hippo too ;-)
29th January 2026
29th Jan 26
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
JackieR
ace
The sound delicious!
January 29th, 2026
