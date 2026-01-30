Previous
it's funny ... by anniesue
Photo 373

it's funny ...

I had in my mind, I had loads of snakes to choose from, or make a montage of ..
Turns out I have two.

Perhaps I have forgotten that I decided I didn't need to take any more, as I had enough.

Anyway, I've got two!

First one the blurb from Simon Starling's auto ...pyro ... orous conceptual work

Second one is "The Tin Forest" by Helen Ward and Wayne Anderson.
30th January 2026

Annie-Sue

