Photo 373
it's funny ...
I had in my mind, I had loads of snakes to choose from, or make a montage of ..
Turns out I have two.
Perhaps I have forgotten that I decided I didn't need to take any more, as I had enough.
Anyway, I've got two!
First one the blurb from Simon Starling's auto ...pyro ... orous conceptual work
Second one is "The Tin Forest" by Helen Ward and Wayne Anderson.
30th January 2026
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Year of the Snake 2025-2026 yofts [and (retro) Year of the Sheep YoTS - 2015 - first Year I did]
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
30th January 2026 11:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snake
,
ouroboros
,
yofts
