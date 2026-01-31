Sign up
Photo 374
box of writing
I probably went on 19 terms of writing courses between September 2012 and December 2018 - 190 sessions - and I've got the class notes, homework and my own writing to show for it.
But what to do with it?!
31st January 2026
31st Jan 26
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
374
Year of the Snake 2025-2026 yofts [and (retro) Year of the Sheep YoTS - 2015 - first Year I did]
Tags
writing
,
snake
,
yofts
,
what prompt here?
