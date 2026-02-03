Previous
lamb! by anniesue
lamb!

after coming across @issibannerman's post yesterday (somehow), I went into Kendal, to the Morrison's estate - and lo and behold!

I saw some in the distance as I drove in - but when I stood up out of the car and went to a vantage point, what should be just across the road??
3rd February 2026 3rd Feb 26

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Photo Details

JackieR ace
Awwww cute!!!
February 4th, 2026  
