Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 376
lamb!
after coming across
@issibannerman's
post yesterday (somehow), I went into Kendal, to the Morrison's estate - and lo and behold!
I saw some in the distance as I drove in - but when I stood up out of the car and went to a vantage point, what should be just across the road??
3rd February 2026
3rd Feb 26
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
8319
photos
66
followers
24
following
103% complete
View this month »
369
370
371
372
373
374
375
376
Latest from all albums
412
783
1187
413
1302
1601
674
376
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Year of the Snake 2025-2026 yofts [and (retro) Year of the Sheep YoTS - 2015 - first Year I did]
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
3rd February 2026 3:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sheep
,
lamb
,
ewe
,
yots
JackieR
ace
Awwww cute!!!
February 4th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close