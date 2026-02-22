Previous
Sheep by anniesue
Photo 406

Sheep

top end of my zoom - could barely compose it - they kept moving - I kept moving!

focal length 274mm [will have to cf another shot to see what that means]
22nd February 2026 22nd Feb 26

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
111% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sid ace
what about a crop of the left excluding all three sheep, that could make for an interesting shot and caption…?
February 23rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact