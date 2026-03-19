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a snake with legs! by anniesue
Photo 421

a snake with legs!

Amazingly (or not!) I didn't go to Foulshaw during Year of the Snake. On a decent day you can feel reasonably confident about seeing lizards - don't know what indicators there are for seeing a snake - I haven't. as yet.
19th March 2026 19th Mar 26

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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