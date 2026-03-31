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Previous
Photo 425
quite new
31st March 2026
31st Mar 26
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Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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Album
Year of the Snake 2025-2026 yofts [and (retro) Year of the Sheep YoTS - 2015 - first Year I did]
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
31st March 2026 11:17am
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grass
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sheep
,
lamb
,
ewe
,
celandines
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