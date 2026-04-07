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Previous
Photo 431
two for the price of one
this is my hill shot AND my sheep in a field i can se from the house shot :-) First lamb up there.
7th April 2026
7th Apr 26
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Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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Album
Year of the Snake 2025-2026 yofts [and (retro) Year of the Sheep YoTS - 2015 - first Year I did]
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
7th April 2026 7:40pm
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hill
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sheep
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walls
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lamb
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ewe
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30-shots2026
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