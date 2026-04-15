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Previous
Photo 437
lambs
the bulgy bit of the trunk is so high, I bet they'll be up on the wall soon.
The previous picture I took showed it better - but this is the better pic overall ;-)
15th April 2026
15th Apr 26
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Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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Album
Year of the Snake 2025-2026 yofts [and (retro) Year of the Sheep YoTS - 2015 - first Year I did]
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COOLPIX L840
Taken
15th April 2026 1:15pm
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lambs
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30-shots2026
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