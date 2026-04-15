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lambs by anniesue
Photo 437

lambs

the bulgy bit of the trunk is so high, I bet they'll be up on the wall soon.

The previous picture I took showed it better - but this is the better pic overall ;-)
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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