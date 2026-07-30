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Previous
Photo 456
I saw the shadows
then moved stuff to make it more so ;-)
30th July 2026
30th Jul 26
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Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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Photo Details
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Album
Year of the Snake 2025-2026 yofts [and (retro) Year of the Sheep YoTS - 2015 - first Year I did]
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
30th July 2026 11:26am
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shadows
,
ceramics
,
windowsill
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