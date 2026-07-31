Previous
mobile sheep-shearing platform by anniesue
Photo 457

mobile sheep-shearing platform

somewhere near Kitridding, which is, in itself, somewhere near Kirkby Lonsdale - and above Gatebeck - and before Old Hutton.
31st July 2026 31st Jul 26

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
125% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact