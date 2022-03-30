Sign up
62 / 365
just hangin'
last year these railings were brightened by the ribbons tied on for the National Day of Reflection - a day which passed this year (as far as I know) with no acknowledgement in the village at all
30th March 2022
30th Mar 22
1
0
Tags
tiger
,
tower
,
railings
,
yott
,
magnita
Lesley
ace
Great spot!
March 30th, 2022
