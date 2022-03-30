Previous
just hangin' by anniesue
just hangin'

last year these railings were brightened by the ribbons tied on for the National Day of Reflection - a day which passed this year (as far as I know) with no acknowledgement in the village at all
30th March 2022 30th Mar 22

Annie-Sue

Lesley ace
Great spot!
