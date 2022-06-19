Sign up
125 / 365
Aceh and I are staying close to home today
because today - after all this time - we've got Covid
and why these are called tiger lilies I have no idea!
19th June 2022
19th Jun 22
1
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
4373
photos
55
followers
17
following
118
119
120
121
122
123
124
125
643
532
122
123
644
645
124
125
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Year of the Tiger 2022-2023
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
19th June 2022 5:54pm
Tags
tiger
,
tiger lily
,
aceh
,
yott
JackieR
ace
Oh no!! Hope you're not too poorly with it. Drink lots, rest lots, accept all offers if help and sympathy
June 19th, 2022
