went to help with the tiger jigsaw by anniesue
154 / 365

went to help with the tiger jigsaw

managed one piece
- but forgot to photo it

- back home: tiger mug has been assisting in raising a cactus off the surface so its flower could hand down fully
26th July 2022

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Photo Details

