Previous
314 / 365
I cannot tell a lie
well, I can - and I do (which is beside the point)
came across a photo on here which said Smarties was my only bunny with a name, because he was the only one who wasn't brown.
Anyway ... Blue Bun had a name! It was Blue Bun. Not very imaginative, perhaps. But accurate.
[In fact, I don't even think it was accurate! Was he white with blue rompers??]
Anyway, anyway, he's gone now one of our very occasional quiz team - the Bunny Girls ;-D
5th December 2024
5th Dec 24
0
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
6472
photos
59
followers
23
following
86% complete
307
308
309
310
311
312
313
314
1280
923
258
221
585
314
1281
512
Views
2
Album
Year of the Tiger 2022-2023
stuffed
,
rabbit
,
soft toy
,
yoftr
