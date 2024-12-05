I cannot tell a lie

well, I can - and I do (which is beside the point)



came across a photo on here which said Smarties was my only bunny with a name, because he was the only one who wasn't brown.



Anyway ... Blue Bun had a name! It was Blue Bun. Not very imaginative, perhaps. But accurate.



[In fact, I don't even think it was accurate! Was he white with blue rompers??]



Anyway, anyway, he's gone now one of our very occasional quiz team - the Bunny Girls ;-D