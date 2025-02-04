and ...

then I found a little stash of things from the Year of the Tiger. I haven't looked yet - but there ARE snakes in Asia.

It just depends whether I've got the Brooke Bond card - or if it's just the space.



ALSO Cumbria Wildlife Trust posted something on FB which I Thought was a snake - until I realised it was walking on little leggies ;-)



There are still lots of dragons around, too - because along with the lion costume they are the two things that appear every lunar new year celebration - not so much the others, I believe.