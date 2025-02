noticed these on the outward journey

and luckily there was a little layby for me to stop in on the way back.



I'm fairly sure these have toppled in the last five months (was at Brantwood in September).



You can see that there is no depth to the roots at all - they just spread wide over the surface of the rock and then when there is a combination of wind [possibly from the non-prevailing direction - or just strong] and the height/weight of the tree, down they go.