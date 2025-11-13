Previous
Vase Form || Byzantine by anniesue
322 / 365

Vase Form || Byzantine

2022.
Frances Priest.
Blackwell.

It has a closed top. If it were fatter and shorter, it would be called a drum form.

13th November 2025 13th Nov 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
88% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

narayani ace
Oh my goodness! That’s amazingly complex!
November 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact