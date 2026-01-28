Mumhundred No. 1

Mum was born in 1926 - she's a Fire Tiger.



I intend to celebrate her centenary by putting on photos as I find them.



Some I'll be able to date externally - this one will need to assist with inner clues - hair, clothes, shoes.



Hair is 1940s, there's not much material in the skirt, so during the war or just after.



19, 20, 21?