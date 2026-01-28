Previous
Mumhundred No. 1 by anniesue
325 / 365

Mumhundred No. 1

Mum was born in 1926 - she's a Fire Tiger.

I intend to celebrate her centenary by putting on photos as I find them.

Some I'll be able to date externally - this one will need to assist with inner clues - hair, clothes, shoes.

Hair is 1940s, there's not much material in the skirt, so during the war or just after.

19, 20, 21?
28th January 2026 28th Jan 26

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
89% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact