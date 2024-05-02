Sci-Fi

Been for a trim and got back work only to realise the barber had missed a patch and the front of my hair is skewiff! 💈💇🏼‍♂️ good job it only cost me £12!



Perhaps it's because I'm running on fumes of 5.5hrs sleep... 😴 Maybe it's because I'm three days on the bounce drinking alcohol after 15-months sober 🍻 Or perchance, it's because typical questions tonight on the Sci-Fi themed quiz were "in episode 145 of Star Trek, how many times did Spock blink" or "what is the atomic number of Astatine" or "what is the cumulative runtime of all the ever aired episodes of Battlestar Galactica within a threshhold of 12-seconds variance" 🥴 tonight has been stressful and maddening. It was nice seeing Tez, Stace, Sammie and Lance. Nice seeing Chelsea win. Even nicer that our team won £50 thanks to Tez's shot in the dark answer of 2700 to the insane quiz question of "what is my total kill count on Halo Infinite - I'll only accept answers within a threshold of 100" - fucking mental... 😂 The quizmaster managed to completely fuck our score by undercounting it by 100pts. Absurd. Had a nice steak, a couple Cruzcampos and even a baby Guiness thanks to Lance. But Jesus, what the fuck was that quiz!? 🤯